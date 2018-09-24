Man killed over enmity

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was murdered by his opponents at Chak 347/JB near Gojra on Sunday.

Mureed Qasim was going to Nawan Lahore on his motorcycle when his opponent Arshad and his four accomplices attacked and tortured him with sticks which resulted in his immediate death. Nawan Lahore police are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.