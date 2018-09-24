Bangladesh upset Afghanistan by 3 runs

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by three runs in a sensational finish to the Super Four game of the Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Needing eight to win in the last over, Afghanistan scored four after they were set 250 to win, finishing on 246-7.

Bangladesh had made 249-7 in their 50 overs. Bangladesh´s win means India sailed into the September 28 final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.