Man confesses to killing minor son

BAHAWALPUR: A man has confessed to killing his eight-year-old son to get sympathies of the people as he was under debts. Talking to The News, DSP Haroonabad Raja Ghulam Abbas said that the police had recovered the body of Ahmad. He said that the police arrested Ahmad’s father on suspicion and during interrogation he confessed to killing his son. The police have registered a case.