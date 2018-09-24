3 passengers killed, 10 hurt as bus overturns

BAHAWALPUR: Three passengers were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in an accident near Chak 7/BC on Sunday.

A bus was carrying passengers to Bahawalpur from Chishtian when it overturned while saving a motorcycle rickshaw on Bahawalpur-Hasilpur Road. As a result, Malik of Chishtian, Mukhtar Ahmad and Bashir Khan died while 10 others sustained injuries. All the injured were shifted to the BVH Emergency Ward.

BOY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED: A seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at Chak 12 Gajjyani near Chishtian on Sunday. According to the victim’s father, the boy went to purchase eatables when accused Usman and Ahmad Shamraiz forcibly took him to a house where they allegedly sexually assaulted him. Later, Sadar Chishtian police arrested Usman after registering a case.