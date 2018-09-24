Martyred soldiers’ namaz-e-janaza held in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of seven security men, martyred in an operation in North Waziristan Agency (NWA), was held in Rawalpindi on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the prayers after which bodies were sent to their respective towns for burial with full military honours, the army’s media wing said.

Those who embraced martyrdom included Captain Junaid, Havaldar Amir, Havaldar Atif, Havaldar Nasir, Havaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Sammi and Sepoy Anwar.

Nine terrorists were killed in the intense exchange of fire during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad areas on Saturday.