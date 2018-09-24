Need for strengthening provincial HECs emphasised

ISLAMABAD: Dr Mahboob Hussain, President Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), and Arif Khan, Secretary General, in a joint statement have demanded strengthening of provincial higher education commissions in the light of unanimous decision in the 35th meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) held on Feb 26.

The Federation’s office-bearers said that with the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, education, including higher education, was shifted to the legislative and executive jurisdiction of provinces. On the recommendations of the multi-party 10-member implementation commission constituted under Article 270, the CCI during its meeting held on April 28, 2011, decided that a “limited extent body” would continue to work as Commission for standards in institutions of higher education.

With the devolution of higher education, Punjab and Sindh governments established their respective provincial higher education commissions through acts of provincial assemblies, while Balochistan Assembly passed a joint resolution for establishment of provincial HEC and KP government already prepared a draft for autonomous higher education body.

The superior courts through various verdicts recognised the legitimate role of these autonomous provincial higher education bodies, they stressed. A committee set up by the CCI on March 18, 2015, after three years deliberations, submitted recommendations which were taken up by CCI on Feb 26 this year under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Endorsing the recommendations, the CCI unanimously decided that federal government would deal with seven functions in higher education sector mainly setting up minimum national standards and defining national policy in higher education, while provinces would play main role in higher education sector while performing 12 key functions including policy formulation, regulation of higher education, issuance of guidelines and NOC for establishment of new universities and implementation of quality assurance system. It was also decided that seven functions would be performed both by the provincial and federal governments.

The FAPUASA office-holders said the Federation, being representative body of more than 100 public-sector universities, had already deliberated over the issue of effective implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector. They vowed to resist any unconstitutional step undermining the role of provincial governments and provincial HECs in higher education sector.

They demanded immediate implementation of unanimous decision of 35th meeting of CCI and confining the role of federal government in higher education sector as per Constitution of Pakistan.