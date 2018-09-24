Man booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PHOOLNAGAR: Police registered a case against a person for making a fake call on the police helpline 15 at village Shekham on Sunday. Reportedly, Tariq called at the police helpline 15, saying some unknown dacoits took away Rs 122,000 and a gold chain from him at gunpoint. When the police reached the spot, a large number of people were present there who told the police that there was a dispute between Tariq and Waseem.
