Man booked

PHOOLNAGAR: Police registered a case against a person for making a fake call on the police helpline 15 at village Shekham on Sunday. Reportedly, Tariq called at the police helpline 15, saying some unknown dacoits took away Rs 122,000 and a gold chain from him at gunpoint. When the police reached the spot, a large number of people were present there who told the police that there was a dispute between Tariq and Waseem.