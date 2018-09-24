Two killed over dowry dispute

LAHORE: Two persons were killed and one was injured in firing in Warraich Pind Kahna, on Sunday. The victims were identified as Azam, 25, and his maternal uncle Haider, 50. The injured person, Lateef, father of Azam, was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be critical. The accused, Bilal, former father-in-law of Azam, along with one Zubair and accomplices, came to the place of the victims to bring the dowry back where they had an exchange of hot words with Azam. Meanwhile, Bilal, Zubair and their accomplices opened fire, killing Azam and Haider on-the-spot. Azam's father Lateef received injuries. Police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, a sixteen-year-old boy died after falling into the canal near Thokar Niaz Baig. The deceased was identified as Zaiwar Khan of Quetta. It was reported that the boy had slipped and fell into the canal. The rescue team failed to recover the body till the filing of the report.