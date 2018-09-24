Mon September 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

Cops beat up cart vendors

LAHORE: Police subjected poor cart vendors to severe torture in Islampura Bazaar on Sunday. The Islampura police station cops attacked the cart vendors and started beating them with fists, kicks and sticks. The police authority has taken notice of the incident.

SUICIDE: A 30-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself in Nawab Town area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Nayab, a resident of PCSIR Society, Nawab Town. Police said the deceased ended his life over some domestic issues. Police shifted the body to morgue.

CANDIDATES QUARREL: Two candidates contesting for a provincial assembly seat from PP-165 in bye-election quarrelled with each other during their campaigns, here on Sunday. PML-N candidates Malik Khalid Farooq and Ramzan Masta reportedly exchanged hot words that ensued physical fight between them. Ramzan had objected to giving the party ticket to Malik Khalid.

