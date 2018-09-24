PML-N contacts PPP for joint candidates in by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sunday contacted the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to formulate a combined opposition to give a tough time to the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaaf (PTI) inside and outside the Parliament,

A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq along with the senior leaders of the PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other party leaders met with Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari here on Sunday.

According to sources, during the meeting, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz delegation conveyed a message of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking a political cooperation to activate the combined opposition to give a tough time to PTI government. During the meeting, the issue of the cooperation in the Parliament and bringing joint candidates in the by-elections were also discussed.

Sources said Zafarul Haq said the combined opposition will play a vital role inside and outside of the Parliament.

He said the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will be in Islamabad today (Monday) and it is expected that further channels of the communications will be opened between the PPP and PML-N.

Nayyer Bokhari said the PPP under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is playing active role in the Parliament. He assured the PML-N delegation that he will put their request before the party leadership with regard to bringing joint candidates in the by-elections.