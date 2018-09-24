Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

National

AY
Asim Yasin
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N contacts PPP for joint candidates in by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sunday contacted the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to formulate a combined opposition to give a tough time to the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaaf (PTI) inside and outside the Parliament,

A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq along with the senior leaders of the PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other party leaders met with Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari here on Sunday.

According to sources, during the meeting, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz delegation conveyed a message of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking a political cooperation to activate the combined opposition to give a tough time to PTI government. During the meeting, the issue of the cooperation in the Parliament and bringing joint candidates in the by-elections were also discussed.

Sources said Zafarul Haq said the combined opposition will play a vital role inside and outside of the Parliament.

He said the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will be in Islamabad today (Monday) and it is expected that further channels of the communications will be opened between the PPP and PML-N.

Nayyer Bokhari said the PPP under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is playing active role in the Parliament. He assured the PML-N delegation that he will put their request before the party leadership with regard to bringing joint candidates in the by-elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy