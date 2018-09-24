Favourites dominate Lahore races

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dominance was witnessed by the favourites at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday with just few surprises.
Results: First race win Miss Ravi Road, second Alex, third Ramak Queen
Second race win Mozrat, second Anmole One, third Leeza Princess
Third race win Sweet Miracle, Turab Prince, third Music Boy.
Fourth race win Buzkushi, Dil De Ruba, Baa Wafa
Fifth race Alizay Star, second Candle, third Sky Link
Sixth race win Piyara Sayeen, second Moon Soon, third Fancy Boy.
