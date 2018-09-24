Favourites dominate Lahore races

LAHORE: Dominance was witnessed by the favourites at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday with just few surprises.

Results: First race win Miss Ravi Road, second Alex, third Ramak Queen

Second race win Mozrat, second Anmole One, third Leeza Princess

Third race win Sweet Miracle, Turab Prince, third Music Boy.

Fourth race win Buzkushi, Dil De Ruba, Baa Wafa

Fifth race Alizay Star, second Candle, third Sky Link

Sixth race win Piyara Sayeen, second Moon Soon, third Fancy Boy.