Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Sports

AFP
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

On-fire Fickou leads Stade Francais past Pau

PARIS: France international centre Gael Fickou continued his blistering new life with Stade Francais by scoring two more tries in a 25-13 away win over Pau in the Top 14 on Sunday.

Fickou, 24 and with 35 French caps to his name having made his international debut in 2013 when he was just 18, took his season tally to five in five games with an impressive turn of pace and mazy running. Stade’s South African coach Heyneke Meyer was left chuffed at an away win after a disastrous season last year that saw the Parisian club finish in 12th position.“Winning away from home is never easy and last season it never really happened like that for us,” Meyer said. “Our defence was brilliant and tactically we attacked really well.”

Fickou notched up the first try of the encounter, an attempted Benson Stanley grubber kick handily bouncing back off Waisea Nayacalevu’s legs, the Fijian winger immediately countering from inside his own half before finding the centre in support. Fickou was next on the scoreboard, the centre signed from Toulouse skipping out of four tackles for a memorable try, ex-Springbok fly-half Morne Steyn knocking over the simple conversion.

Full-back Kylan Hamdaoui made it three when lively South African scrum-half Piet van Zyl snapped up a loose ball to set Stade off in attack. Thibault Dabagna’s early penalty was Pau’s sole showing as the first-half finished 22-3.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy