On-fire Fickou leads Stade Francais past Pau

PARIS: France international centre Gael Fickou continued his blistering new life with Stade Francais by scoring two more tries in a 25-13 away win over Pau in the Top 14 on Sunday.

Fickou, 24 and with 35 French caps to his name having made his international debut in 2013 when he was just 18, took his season tally to five in five games with an impressive turn of pace and mazy running. Stade’s South African coach Heyneke Meyer was left chuffed at an away win after a disastrous season last year that saw the Parisian club finish in 12th position.“Winning away from home is never easy and last season it never really happened like that for us,” Meyer said. “Our defence was brilliant and tactically we attacked really well.”

Fickou notched up the first try of the encounter, an attempted Benson Stanley grubber kick handily bouncing back off Waisea Nayacalevu’s legs, the Fijian winger immediately countering from inside his own half before finding the centre in support. Fickou was next on the scoreboard, the centre signed from Toulouse skipping out of four tackles for a memorable try, ex-Springbok fly-half Morne Steyn knocking over the simple conversion.

Full-back Kylan Hamdaoui made it three when lively South African scrum-half Piet van Zyl snapped up a loose ball to set Stade off in attack. Thibault Dabagna’s early penalty was Pau’s sole showing as the first-half finished 22-3.