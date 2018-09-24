Koreas to field first-ever joint teams for Paralympic event

JAKARTA: North and South Korea have agreed to march under a neutral Korean peninsula flag and form unified teams for some sports at the upcoming Asian Para Games.

About 100 athletes from South Korea and 20 from North Korea will compete at the multi-sport event in the Indonesian capital Jakarta between October 6-13. Flag-bearers from each country will carry a Korean unification flag and competitors will wear the same uniforms at the opening and closing ceremonies, the statement said. The two countries, still technically at war, will field two joint table tennis teams and a mixed team in a men’s 4Ã—100 metre swimming relay event. North and South Korea formed unified teams for some events at the Asian Games in Jakarta and in Palembang from August 18-September 2, securing one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.Earlier this month the two countries announced a joint bid for the 2032 Olympics, in a deepening sign of rapprochement on the peninsula.