White, Coleman pile on NSW’s miseries

SYDNEY: Cameron White scored a sparkling century and shared a mammoth 190-run partnership with captain Peter Handscomb (89) to help setup Victoria’s comfortable victory against New South Wales at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday (September 23).

Riding on the batting pair’s efforts, the visitors posted 327 in their 50 overs before left-arm medium pacer Jackson Coleman claimed a fifer (5 for 39) to bowl the hosts out for 261. The despairing result left NSW winless after three games of the Domestic One-Day Cup while Victoria moved into the third spot behind Western Australia and Tasmania.

NSW, hampered by the pre-series injury to regular captain Peter Nevill, made all the right noises at the start of this fixture after electing to field. Sean Abbott bowled Victorian opener Seb Gotch off the game’s first ball in what seemed an early upturn of recent fortunes. But that joy was short lived as the wicket brought the experienced Cameron White at one drop. White warmed up to his task with a steady 55-run stand with Marcus Harris before he was joined by Handscomb in the 12th over of the innings.

The pair batted 29.5 overs and added 190 runs at the end of which the follow-up batsman only had to throw their bats and maximise the total. White was the sedate partner, which is saying quite a bit given he hit 14 fours and three sixes in his 139-ball innings. Handscomb didn’t mess about too much, scoring his 89 from just 79 deliveries. It was this adventurism that cost him what looked a certain hundred. Both the batsmen were dismissed within an over of each other as Abbott came back for his final spell. Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson hit quickfire 20s while Abbott helped himself to a fifer, albeit a costly one. (5 for 70).

In stark contrast, NSW went hammer and tongs at the target but were hampered in the tallchase by their inability to stitch big stands. Brief scores: Victoria 327 in 50 overs (Cameron White 123, Peter Handscomb 89; Sean Abbott 5-70) beat New South Wales 261 in 42 overs (Moises Henriques 77, Daniel Sams 56; Jackson Coleman 5-39) by 66 runs.