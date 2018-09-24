Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Sports

A
Agencies
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

White, Coleman pile on NSW’s miseries

SYDNEY: Cameron White scored a sparkling century and shared a mammoth 190-run partnership with captain Peter Handscomb (89) to help setup Victoria’s comfortable victory against New South Wales at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday (September 23).

Riding on the batting pair’s efforts, the visitors posted 327 in their 50 overs before left-arm medium pacer Jackson Coleman claimed a fifer (5 for 39) to bowl the hosts out for 261. The despairing result left NSW winless after three games of the Domestic One-Day Cup while Victoria moved into the third spot behind Western Australia and Tasmania.

NSW, hampered by the pre-series injury to regular captain Peter Nevill, made all the right noises at the start of this fixture after electing to field. Sean Abbott bowled Victorian opener Seb Gotch off the game’s first ball in what seemed an early upturn of recent fortunes. But that joy was short lived as the wicket brought the experienced Cameron White at one drop. White warmed up to his task with a steady 55-run stand with Marcus Harris before he was joined by Handscomb in the 12th over of the innings.

The pair batted 29.5 overs and added 190 runs at the end of which the follow-up batsman only had to throw their bats and maximise the total. White was the sedate partner, which is saying quite a bit given he hit 14 fours and three sixes in his 139-ball innings. Handscomb didn’t mess about too much, scoring his 89 from just 79 deliveries. It was this adventurism that cost him what looked a certain hundred. Both the batsmen were dismissed within an over of each other as Abbott came back for his final spell. Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson hit quickfire 20s while Abbott helped himself to a fifer, albeit a costly one. (5 for 70).

In stark contrast, NSW went hammer and tongs at the target but were hampered in the tallchase by their inability to stitch big stands. Brief scores: Victoria 327 in 50 overs (Cameron White 123, Peter Handscomb 89; Sean Abbott 5-70) beat New South Wales 261 in 42 overs (Moises Henriques 77, Daniel Sams 56; Jackson Coleman 5-39) by 66 runs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy