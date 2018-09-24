Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Sports

R
Reutes
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rugby: Injured Moyano out of Pumas squad for All Blacks clash

WELLINGTON: Argentina winger Ramiro Moyano will miss next weekend’s Rugby Championship test against world champions New Zealand because of a rib injury, depriving the Pumas of one of their most potent backline threats.

The 28-year-old has scored two tries in four tests so far in the championship, including a stunning individual effort in the loss to the All Blacks in Nelson when he turned TJ Perenara inside and out before touching down.

He also got over the line in the win over the Springboks in Mendoza last month but suffered the rib cartilage injury when Argentina beat the Wallabies on Australian soil for the first time in 35 years on the Gold Coast last weekend.

That victory ensured the Pumas of their best showing in the Rugby Championship ahead of their home matches against the All Blacks and Australia.Moyano was omitted when coach Mario Ledesma named a 30-man squad for the test against New Zealand at Velez Sarsfield but will remain with the team when they assemble on Sunday.

Back Matias Osadczuk and lock Lucas Paulos will also train alongside the squad, but veteran loose forward Leonardo Senatore, flanker Rodrigo Bruni, flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and prop Enrique Pieretto have been released.Argentina have never beaten New Zealand, their best result in 27 tests to date being a draw in Buenos Aires in 1985.

Squad: Forwards: Matias Alemanno, Agustin Creevy, Diego Fortuny, Santiago Garcia Botta, Ramiro Herrera, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Tomas Lezana, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano, Julian Montoya, Javier Ortega Desio, Guido Petti, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Juan Zeiss. Backs: Gonzalo Bertranou, Emiliano Boffelli, Sebastian Cancelliere, Tomas Cubelli, Santiago Alvarez Fourcade, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Bautista Delguy, Bautista Ezcurra, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Martin Landajo, Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Nicolas Sanchez.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy