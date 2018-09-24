Schumacher claims five straight F3 victories

BERLIN: Mick Schumacher, the teenage son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, is living up to the famous family name in Formula Three by dominating the drivers’ championship after picking up his fifth straight win on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Schumacher claimed the second of back-to-back wins on the Red Bull Ring at Spielberg, Austria. He now has a commanding 49-point lead with three races left this season and later just missed out on a hat-trick of victories in the third and final race when he came second after starting in pole position. Young Schumacher’s dual wins this weekend in Austria came after claiming a hat-trick of wins on Germany’s iconic Nuerburgring circuit a fortnight ago to seize control of drivers’ championship for his Italian team Prema Theodore Racing.