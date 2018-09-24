Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 24, 2018

Iran coach Queiroz has contract extended

TEHRAN: IranÕs football federation extended coach Carlos QueirozÕs contract until February 2019, the federation reported on Sunday.“We were very pleased with QueirozÕs performance in the 2018 World Cup and we renewed the contract,” said the head of the federation Mehdi Taj. “The national team had a favourable performance in the tournament and won four points, while other teams advanced with only five,” he added. The Portuguese coachÕs contract expired at the end of the World Cup in mid-July, according to Taj, and the new contract will last until the 2019 AFC Asian Cup is seen through on February 1. The future of Queiroz was an ongoing issue for the past two months in Iran, with some reports saying that he was approached by other African and Asian teams.

