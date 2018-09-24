Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 24, 2018

Quick Step caps fabulous season

PARIS: Belgian cycling outfit Quick Step capped a fabulous season by racing to gold in the world championships team time-trial on Sunday, fending off defending champions Sunweb by 18 seconds.

Quick Step came over the final summit behind Sunweb but, led by big guns Bob Jungels, Yves Lampaert and Niki Terpstra, made the difference on the final descent and flat section to triumph on the 62.8km course. The Belgian outfit specialises in one-day races and stage wins, and won 68 of them in 2018. Team captain Lampaert said Quick Step had targeted the win and been surprised how tough the race was in the end.

Terpstra said he used his mobile phone to plan their tactics after training on the route.The 2018 world championships will be the last to feature ‘trade teams’ such as Quick Step and Sky. Although reports are as yet unconfirmed, they look set to be replaced by national teams. Quick Step completed the dramatic Innsbruck course in 1hr 07min 25.94sec, almost 19 sec ahead of Tom Dumoulin’s Sunweb team and 19.55sec ahead of third-placed Swiss outfit BMC, in their last ever race after the death of their owner.Team Sky were fourth, another 20 seconds back, with Mitchelton-Scott in fifth 56sec off the winning pace.

