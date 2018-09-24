Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
September 24, 2018

Clarke signs four-year deal with Notts

LONDON: Joe Clarke’s ties with Worcestershire will officially come to an end after England’s current domestic season, with Nottinghamshire confirming the signing of the 22-year-old batsman on a four-year deal.

Clarke is among several new players to join Nottinghamshire, with the club having already signed Ben Slater, Ben Duckett and Zak Chappell recently.

Clarke, who has scored in excess of 1500 runs in the current season, has 3812 first-class runs till date at an average of 40.12, including 12 centuries and 14 fifties. He has also scored more than 1000 runs in both List A and T20 cricket since his debut for Worcestershire in 2015.

“We’re very pleased that Joe has decided to join us. He’s a very good young player with a great record already behind him,” said Mick Newell, Nottinghamshire’s Director of Cricket “Hopefully we can make the most of his talent and help him become the best player he can be.”

