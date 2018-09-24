Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 24, 2018

Kayes, Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh

ABU DHABI: Mahmudullah Riyad and Imarul Kayes knocked half centuries to lift Bangladesh to a fighting 249-7 in their Super Four Stage match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Riyad scored 81-ball 74 with two sixes and three boundaries while Kayes — recalled as a back-up to strengthen the batting — made 89 ball 72 not out to help Bangladesh recover from a precarious 5-87 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Opener Liton Das scored 41 and Mushfiqur Rahim made 33 but Bangaldesh - who won the toss and batted — owed their total to a solid 128-run stand for the sixth wicket between Riyad and Kayes.

Kayes gave good support to Riyad as the two built the innings after Bangladesh’s star batsman Shakib Al Hasan was run out for nought.Kayes hit six boundaries as Bangladesh played the dangerous spinning duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman who managed a wicket each.

Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have lost their opening Super Four matches, need a win to stay in the hunt for the September 28th final in Dubai.

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Janat b Rashid 41

Nazmul Hossain c Rahmat b Alam 6

Mohammad Mithun lbw b Mujeeb 1

Mushfiqur Rahim run out 33

Shakib Al Hasan run out 0

Imraul Kayes not out 72

M Riyad c Rashid b Alam 74

Mashrafe Mortaza c Shahzad b Alam 10

Mehidy Hasan not out 5

Extras: (b1, lb2, w4) 7

Total: (for seven wkts; 50 overs) 249

DNB: Mustaifur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Fall: 1-16 (Nazmul), 2-18 (Mithun), 3-81 (Das), 4-81 (Shakib), 5-87 (Rahim), 6-215 (Riyad), 7-236 (Mortaza)

Bowling: Alam 10-0-54-3, Mujeeb 10-0-35-1 (1w), Naib 9-0-58-0 (1w), Nabi 10-0-44-0 (2w), Rashid 10-0-46-1, Shinwari 1-0-9-0

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Nitin Menon (IND)

Tv umpire: Shaun George (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

