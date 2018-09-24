Asif Ali wastes golden opportunity

DUBAI: Perhaps for the first time in his brief One-day International career, Asif Ali came close to justifying his selection in Pakistan’s batting line-up.

He was hitting it from the middle of the bat and smashed a few superb boundaries to raise Pakistan’s hopes in their Asia Cup Super Fours game against old rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

But just when things were looking good for the 26-year-old, he decided to play the legbreak of Yuzvendra Chahal with a cross bat and was clean bowled. His 30 off 21 could have been a solid fifty. It could have helped silencing a growing list of critics who are questioning his place in the Pakistan line-up.

It could have helped Pakistan post a respectable total in the important game. But Asif wasted this golden opportunity which means that he would continue to be a target of criticism. And not without reason.

The Faisalabad-born player who made his bones as a Twenty20 specialist playing domestically as well as for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, has surprisingly been chosen for each and every game of the Asia Cup. The idea, it is apparent, is to use his big-hitting prowess in the last overs of the innings. But having played nine ODIs, Asif is yet to really prove his mettle in the 50-over format.

Seven of his nine ODI games were against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Afghanistan. Even then his aggregate is just 160 from 9 games at an average of 32. He just has a single fifty to his name.

Pakistan would soon be finalizing their plans for ICC World Cup 2019 to be played in England during May-June. Asif might still be in Pakistan’s short list for the World Cup but time is running out for him. He will need to start doing better or face the axe.