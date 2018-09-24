Pakistan struggle to 237-7 despite Malik’s 78

DUBAI: Pakistan were once again short of a fighting total as they managed 237-7 in their 50 overs despite an attractive half century by Shoaib Malik in the Asia Cup game against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Malik scored a 90-ball 78 with four boundaries and two sixes, but India kept a tight check on Pakistan’s progress after they won the toss and elected to bat.Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (ten), Fakhar Zaman (31) and Babar Azam (run out for nine) in an unimpressive start to their innings before Malik and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed added 107 for the fourth wicket.

Sarfraz scored a slow 66-ball 44 with only two boundaries before he became one of two Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket who finished with 2-41.Pakistan’s final over score depended on Malik who crucially fell in the 44th over, caught behind off a leg-side edge off Jasprit Bumrah.

Asif Ali smashed two sixes in his 21-ball 30 before he was bowled by leg-spinner Yuzvndra Chahal who took 2-38 in his nine overs.Bumran finished with 2-29 in his ten overs.

India kept the same team which beat Bangladesh on Friday while Pakistan brought back paceman Mohammad Amir and fit again Shadab Khan in place of Usman Shinwari and Haris Sohail from the side which won against Afghanista, also on Friday.The top two teams from the Super four will play the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Chahal 10

Fakhar Zaman lbw b Yadav 31

Babar Azam run out 9

Sarfraz Ahmed c Sharma b Yadav 44

Shoaib Malik c Dhoni b Bumrah 78

Asif Ali b Chahal 30

Shadab Khan b Bumrah 10

Mohammad Nawaz not out 15

Hasan Ali not out 2

Extras: (lb5, w3) 8

Total: (for seven wkts; 50 overs) 237

DNB: Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Imam), 2-55 (Zaman), 3-58 (Azam), 4-165 (Sarfraz), 5-203 (Malik), 6-211 (Asif), 7-234 (Shadab)

Bowling: Kumar 9-0-46-0 (2w), Bumrah 10-1-29-2, Chahal 9-0-46-2, Yadav 10-0-41-2 (1w), Jadeja 9-0-50-0, Jadhav 3-0-20-0

Toss: Pakistam

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Tv umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).