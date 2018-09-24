Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

World

AFP
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Melting ice sculpture protests ‘fake news’ at US Capitol

WASHINGTON: Artists melted a ton of ice spelling out the word “truth” in the shadow of the US Capitol on Saturday, in a poetic protest at the caustic state of politics in the era of “fake news” under President Donald Trump.

“Truth Be Told,” measuring 10 feet wide by seven feet tall, is the sixth sculpture in the “Melted Away” series launched in 2006 by artist duo LigoranoReese.Marshall Reese and Nora Ligorano, both 62 years old, have collaborated on art projects for nearly four decades, including woven fiber optic mesh, video and new media in clocks, mirrors and books.

Their other temporary monuments shaped out of ice have included the words “democracy,” “economy,” “middle class,” “the future” and “the American dream.”The artists decided to take their call for more transparency and honesty to Washington “because ice is a material that disappears, it’s an urgent moment and truth is really melting,” Ligorano told AFP, as crowds gathered around the sculpture.

“It’s speaking truth to power.”Young and old alike touched the sculpture and snapped photographs under sunny skies.A frozen T collapsed first. The first T and R then collapsed against one another in a big crash, leaving only “UH” for a moment until those letters, too, vanished.

The artists collaborate with locals for their projects and here used sculptors at Ice Lab in nearby Baltimore to carve into the ice.“It’s the first time I’ve walked into one of these places and was greeted by a woman who was dressed as an Eskimo,” Ligorano said of the sculpture’s ice carver.

The work and its hours-long melting process was streamed live online.On Friday, the artists organized a poetry reading with Washington-based poets and on Sunday will join a panel with journalists, watchdogs and other creatives focused on the “quest to uphold truth.”“It’s as much a Trump protest as a call for more transparency and a call for more honesty,” said Ligorano.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy