Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

To the IMF?

Not failing; only flailing

World

REUTERS
September 24, 2018

From reality TV to UN, Trump to wield UNSC gavel

UNITED NATIONS: He has chaired board meetings, cabinet meetings and starred in a reality television show, but on Wednesday US President Donald Trump will wield the gavel in the United Nations Security Council to denounce Iran for what it sees as its malign regional behavior.

Trump is able to preside over the 15-member council as the United States holds the monthly rotating presidency, which coincides with the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week.

“I am sure that´s going to be the most watched Security Council meeting ever,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told reporters. But despite the unpredictable nature of Trump, some diplomats aren´t expecting a reality television performance in the Security Council, where nearly every member is likely to be represented by their prime minister or president except Russia and China, which are expected to send ministers.

“I don´t think it will be that entertaining at all,” said one senior UN diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Even those who don´t like him, the attitude of all other heads of state and government in a public meeting when faced with any president of the United States of America is to be on their best behavior,” the diplomat said. It is rare for the council - formed in 1945 to maintain international peace and security - to meet at the head-of-state and government level. This will be the third time the body is chaired by a US president. It has the ability to impose sanctions or authorize the use of military force. Trump´s predecessor Barack Obama presided over meetings in 2009 and 2014 on nuclear nonproliferation and foreign terrorist fighters.

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Aayush Sharma responds to 'unnecessary' Loveyatri controversy

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Action film 'BumbleBee' sets out new trailer

Aayush Sharma responds to 'unnecessary' Loveyatri controversy

