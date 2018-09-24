Iran urges OPEC to rebuff ‘threats’ from Trump

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday called on its OPEC partners not to bow to “threats” from US President Donald Trump, as the oil cartel prepared to meet to discuss output levels.

“I hope the outcome of this meeting will not be affected by President Trump’s threats,” Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told SHANA, his ministry’s news agency.Ahead of Sunday’s meeting in Algiers of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Trump tweeted that “the OPEC monopoly must get prices down now!” by raising output.

Middle East states “would not be safe for very long” without the United States, the president also wrote Thursday.Zanganeh fired back, saying the claim that “America safeguards the security and survival of producing countries” was the “biggest insult to American allies in the region”.