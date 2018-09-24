Toll 224 as Tanzania buries disaster dead

UKARA: Tanzania declared the whole nation was in mourning Sunday as the first dozen bodies were buried from a devastating ferry capsize on Lake Victoria that left people 224 dead. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa led “national funerals” on the island of Ukara, where the MV Nyerere had been coming in to dock on Thursday. He spoke of “great mourning by the whole nation” as the first coffins were placed in individual graves, many of the victims unidentified. The remainder of the dead were to be lain to rest later or taken away by families wishing for privates funerals. The prime minister said a memorial would be built on Ukara.