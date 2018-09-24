Australia kills 4 sharks after attacks

SYDNEY: Four large sharks have been killed in Australia after a woman and a 12-year-old girl were attacked at a popular Great Barrier Reef tourist spot. Both were still in hospital Sunday after being mauled in separate incidents just a day apart last week at the Whitsunday Islands.Drum lines, which use baited hooks to catch the predators, ensnared four tiger sharks, one 3.7 metres (12 feet) long and the others each between two to three metres, a Fisheries Queensland spokesman said Sunday. “While sharks of this size are potentially very dangerous to humans, it is unclear if they were responsible for injuries caused to two swimmers,” he said. The latest shark to be caught “has been humanely euthanised and will be taken further out to sea for disposal.” The spokesman said it was clear “there are a significant number of active sharks in local waters and people are urged not to swim”.