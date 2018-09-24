Mon September 24, 2018
Islamabad

September 24, 2018

Saudi Arabia felicitated on National Day

Rawalpindi : Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy unique and special relations of friendship, harmony, faith and brotherhood and these relations are based on common religious, historical, social and cultural ties and have withstood the test of time, says a press release.

Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, custodian of Eidgah shrine and Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman stated this in their message on the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They extended the warmest and heartiest felicitations to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, the custodian of Two Holy Mosques, the royal family and people of Saudi Arabia.

The custodian of Eidgah shrine said that under the sagacious leadership and significant role of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman at the international forums, Saudi Arabia took giant strides as an independent, prosperous and strong Islamic state, which is always ready to help and support Muslims where in the world.

“Saudi Arabia’s stability and security is a guarantee of the stability of the international energy and economic system. Saudi Arabia has always played the most significant and vital role for the welfare of the humanity,” he commented.

The custodian of Eidgah shrine also lauded the services of Nawaf Bin Said Al- Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan. He termed the heroic and pivotal role of the ambassador for strengthening the deep brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, their people and providing assistance to the Pakistani Pilgrims regarding Hajj and Umrah services.

