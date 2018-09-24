Seminar

The speakers at a seminar organised by World Aman Council on the philosophy behind the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) stressed the need for following the path of truth. The seminar held in the Ghaziabad area was addressed by Allama Bashir Ahmed, Allama Adbul Mustafa, Mufti Tahir Tabassum, Pir Syed Usman Nuri, Mufti Liaqut Siddiqi, Hafiz Murtaza and others. The speakers paid rich tribute to the bravery shown by Hazrat Imam Husaein (AS) who refused to surrender to the forces siding with tyranny.