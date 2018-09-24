Six housing schemes declared illegal

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) declared six housing schemes illegal and directed owners of six illegal housing schemes to stop illegal advertisement and development.

Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA declared illegal / unauthorised advertisements by six illegal housing schemes including i.e. CPEC Resort, Abdullah City, Khanial Homes, Bin Alam City, Capital Smart City Extension and Blue World City Chakri Road, Rawalpindi.

He said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notices are being issued to the owners of six illegal housing schemes namely Imran Siddique, owner of CPEC Resort Housing Scheme, Asim Aziz, owner of Abdullah City, Tajamal Hussain, owner of Khanian Homes, Qazim Alam owner of Bin Alam City, Office Secretary Capital Smart City and Saad Nazir, owner of Blue World City Chakri Road, Rawalpindi.