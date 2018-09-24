AIOU annual exams begin from Oct 8

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold annual exams (Spring 2018) of its various programs including Matriculation, FA, F.Sc, Diploma in Education, Open Tech, ATTC, PTC, CT and B. Ed (Old) from October 8.

The University has set up about 850 centers across the country to facilitate the students to attempt the exam close to their residence or work place. According to the Controller Exams, Roll Number slips were being dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address. The same along with date-sheet has been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The students who will not receive their Roll Nos. slips till the end of this month are advised to contact their respective Regional Offices or the Examination Department in Islamabad for duplicate slip.

Number of exam centres has been increased, on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.Shahid Siddiqui taking maximum care of students in the examination process. The University has recently taken various initiatives to bring about qualitative improvement in the overall examination system.