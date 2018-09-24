Labourer dies, three hurt as high tension electric wires fall on them

BUREWALA: A labourer died while three others sustained injuries when high tension electric wires fell on them at Muslim Town, Vehari, on Sunday. Two labourers were busy working on the rooftop of the house of Muhammad Iftikhar when high tension wires passing over the roof suddenly fell on them. As a result, both labourers sustained injuries and rushed to the DHQ Hospital where one labourer, identified as Muhammad Shabbir of Chak 23/WB, died while second labourer Muhammad Ahmad of Chak 20/WB sustained burns. Sawera Ashraf and Sakeena Bibi were also critically injured in the incident.