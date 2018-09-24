More rain forecast in Lahore

LAHORE: Met office on Sunday predicted scattered rain with thunderstorm during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said well marked low pressure area over south-east Rajasthan is likely to re-curve northward and then north eastwards weaken gradually. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. Moist easterly currents are also penetrating north eastern parts of the country.

They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir. On Sunday weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at scattered places in Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, while at a few places in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Sialkot (cantt 48, A/P 28), Kasur 24, Gujrat 20, Lahore (PBO 14, City 07), Gujranwala 04, Faisalabad 01, Jhelum Trace and Rawalakot Trace. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Chhor where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore maximum temperature dropped to 23°C while minimum was 19.8°C.