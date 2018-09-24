Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

More rain forecast in Lahore

LAHORE: Met office on Sunday predicted scattered rain with thunderstorm during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said well marked low pressure area over south-east Rajasthan is likely to re-curve northward and then north eastwards weaken gradually. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. Moist easterly currents are also penetrating north eastern parts of the country.

They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir. On Sunday weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at scattered places in Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, while at a few places in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Sialkot (cantt 48, A/P 28), Kasur 24, Gujrat 20, Lahore (PBO 14, City 07), Gujranwala 04, Faisalabad 01, Jhelum Trace and Rawalakot Trace. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Chhor where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore maximum temperature dropped to 23°C while minimum was 19.8°C.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy