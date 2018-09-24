‘Universities’ role vital in reaping CPEC fruits’

Islamabad: Higher education institutions can play a major role in reaping real benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by bridging a gap in language and cultural sector of both the countries.

Vice Chancellors of different universities on Sunday while talking to this agency, underlined that Pakistan should learn from experiences of China’s economic turn-around and provision of employment to a large number of youth.

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui told APP that CPEC - an important project is not only beneficial for Pakistan but for entire region. Describing role of universities as vital, he called for learning Chinese in order to get real fruits of CPEC, adding that knowledge of this language can improve working capabilities.

“When our youth would be aware of Chinese culture and language it would be easy for them to get jobs in different projects of CPEC,” he added. The VC further informed that AIOU has recently signed an agreement with Guangxi Institute of Administration, Beijing China to provide academic support to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Under the agreement, he said the two sides would develop collaborative partnership for providing training to their students and faculty members in specific disciplines that help promote the concept of CPEC.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui said the AIOU and some Chinese universities were working to set up Chinese language and Culture Centres in Pakistan. The Chinese Language and Cultural Centres would be established in Islamabad, Multan and Gwadar, he said, adding that land for Centres had been purchased while campus yet has to be set-up.

He said AIOU has also initiated online Chinese language courses so that maximum people could be accommodated. VC University of Sargodha Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that universities could play compulsory role in bridging the cultural and knowledge gap between the two societies of China and Pakistan.

“The bilateral relations between Pakistan and China are excellent but unfortunately people of both the countries have less awareness about each other’s culture,” he underlined. The University of Sargodha, Dr Ishtiaq said would share its role in CPEC by initiating Chinese language course.

He said that University would also signed agreements with Chinese universities to enhance cooperation in agriculture sector. Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Masoom Yasinzai said the varsity would approach Chinese higher educational institutions to promote language and cultural domains and also to learn their philosophy of development. "We will learn from Chinese experience of providing employment to a large number of youth through entrepreneurship, and how Pakistan can promote it. The Chinese universities and industries have a strong bonding and we are eager to learn about it.

The universities and industries of China are relying on each other so we have to take steps in this regard," he maintained. Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Dr Raheel Qamar said CPEC has importance as a game changer for the region and added the universities are playing their role in this regard. He said CUI has established a China Study Centre and added that the Abbottabad campus of COMSATS would be linked with CPEC.