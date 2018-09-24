People affected by housing society protest at PM’s residence

LAHORE: The affected people of a private housing society staged a sit-in in front of the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Zaman Park here on Sunday. The protesters blocked the Canal Road, as a result of which motorists remained stuck in long queues for hours. Severe traffic mess was also observed on the roads of the adjoining areas. They demanded of the prime minister to provide justice to them.