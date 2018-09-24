Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

World

AFP
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four killed during torrential rains in Tunisia

NABEUL, Tunisia: Flash floods in Tunisia’s Cap Bon peninsula have killed at least four people, authorities said on Sunday, as surging waters caused by heavy rains carried away homes, cars and chunks of road.

Saturday’s storm caused water levels in some areas to rise as much as 1.7 metres, as bridges and roads were damaged in record rains that dropped the equivalent of nearly six months of average precipitation.

A 60-year-old man drowned near the town of Takilsa and another man was found dead in Bir Bouregba, close to the town of Hammamet, interior ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP.

Two sisters were swept away as they left work at a factory in Bou Argoub, 45 kilometres southeast of the capital, the ministry said. "They were trying to traverse rising wadi waters to get back home," Amir, a resident of the area, told AFP.

Wadis are river beds that are usually dry but are meant to carry away seasonal rains. "The wadis have been abandoned for decades -- there is no maintenance", he said, adding that the river beds are filled with trees, garbage and rubble.

A man in another area agreed that blocked wadis had exacerbated the flooding. "It was raining since noon and in the afternoon it became torrential", said Moncef Barouni, a resident in the coastal town of Nabeul.

"The wadi in front of our house was blocked by trees and the water flooded over the bridge and onto the road," he told AFP. In just minutes, "the water swept away the fence, then the boiler room, the summer kitchen and a part of the house," he said.

The storm dumped 200 millimetres of rain on Nabeul and up to 225 millimetres in the city of Beni Khalled, in the peninsula’s centre, according to Tunisia’s National Institute of Meteorology. It was the heaviest rainfall since the institute began keeping records in 1995, it said, adding that it had issued a warning about the storms on Friday.

Videos posted to social networks showed surging waters carrying cars and chunks of road in the north of the peninsula. Tunisian authorities said they had dispatched police, army and rescue teams to the region on Saturday afternoon, in addition to mobilising ambulances and two helicopters.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy