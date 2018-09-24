Four killed during torrential rains in Tunisia

NABEUL, Tunisia: Flash floods in Tunisia’s Cap Bon peninsula have killed at least four people, authorities said on Sunday, as surging waters caused by heavy rains carried away homes, cars and chunks of road.

Saturday’s storm caused water levels in some areas to rise as much as 1.7 metres, as bridges and roads were damaged in record rains that dropped the equivalent of nearly six months of average precipitation.

A 60-year-old man drowned near the town of Takilsa and another man was found dead in Bir Bouregba, close to the town of Hammamet, interior ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP.

Two sisters were swept away as they left work at a factory in Bou Argoub, 45 kilometres southeast of the capital, the ministry said. "They were trying to traverse rising wadi waters to get back home," Amir, a resident of the area, told AFP.

Wadis are river beds that are usually dry but are meant to carry away seasonal rains. "The wadis have been abandoned for decades -- there is no maintenance", he said, adding that the river beds are filled with trees, garbage and rubble.

A man in another area agreed that blocked wadis had exacerbated the flooding. "It was raining since noon and in the afternoon it became torrential", said Moncef Barouni, a resident in the coastal town of Nabeul.

"The wadi in front of our house was blocked by trees and the water flooded over the bridge and onto the road," he told AFP. In just minutes, "the water swept away the fence, then the boiler room, the summer kitchen and a part of the house," he said.

The storm dumped 200 millimetres of rain on Nabeul and up to 225 millimetres in the city of Beni Khalled, in the peninsula’s centre, according to Tunisia’s National Institute of Meteorology. It was the heaviest rainfall since the institute began keeping records in 1995, it said, adding that it had issued a warning about the storms on Friday.

Videos posted to social networks showed surging waters carrying cars and chunks of road in the north of the peninsula. Tunisian authorities said they had dispatched police, army and rescue teams to the region on Saturday afternoon, in addition to mobilising ambulances and two helicopters.