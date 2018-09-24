Koreas to field first-ever joint teams for Paralympic event

JAKARTA: North and South Korea have agreed to march under a neutral Korean peninsula flag and form unified teams for some sports at the upcoming Asian Para Games.

“This is the first time the two countries have paraded together and competed together at a para-sport event,” Majid Rashed, chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee, said in a statement posted Sunday.

About 100 athletes from South Korea and 20 from North Korea will compete at the multi-sport event in the Indonesian capital Jakarta between October 6-13.Flag-bearers from each country will carry a Korean unification flag and competitors will wear the same uniforms at the opening and closing ceremonies, the statement said.

The two countries, still technically at war, will field two joint table tennis teams and a mixed team in a men’s 4x100 metre swimming relay event.