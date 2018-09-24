AIPS-Asia Youth Reporting Workshop from November 4

KARACHI: Karachi is to host the first ever AIPS-Asia Youth Reporting Workshop from November 4 to 9 in which young journalists from more than 15 Asian countries will participate.

This was stated by Patron of Sports Journalists Association Sindh (SJAS) and former Sports Minister Junaid Ali Shah at a press conference along with president and secretary of SJAS, Tariq Aslam and Muhammad Asghar Azeem, respectively, at a hotel.

The SJAS secretary said on the occasion that the workshop would tell the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country for sports activities.

The young journalists will arrive on November 4. The opening ceremony of the event will be held on November 5. The journalists will also visit National Stadium, Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Dr Junaid Ali Shah Hockey Academy and different media houses. The closing ceremony will take place on November 7.