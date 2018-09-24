Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 24, 2018

Frustrated Ibrahimovic coy on Galaxy future

LOS ANGELES, California: Zlatan Ibrahimovic plans to discuss his future with Los Angeles Galaxy chiefs after a frustrating first season in Major League Soccer.

Swedish star Ibrahimovic has made a prolific start to his MLS career, scoring 17 goals in 22 games since joining the Galaxy from Manchester United in March.However the 36-year-old striker’s efforts have not been enough to transform the Galaxy’s fortunes, with the club languishing in the bottom half of the Western Conference and struggling to make the playoffs.

Ibrahimovic, who has a contract through the 2019 season, was reluctant to confirm his plans for next year, according to comments in the Los Angeles Times.“I don’t know. This I have to discuss,” Ibrahimovic said when asked about 2019.

“This is not the moment to talk about that. It’s something I’ll discuss with the club. What they want, what I want. So let’s see.”Ibrahimovic said while he was pleased with his fitness, he was less happy with the Galaxy’s results.

“I’m happy, I’m physically strong, I feel good. I’m producing, so I just need to (be) winning games, and then everything is perfect,” he said.“It’s easy to talk, but we need to do it.”Ibrahimovic cited the Galaxy’s failure to staunch their defence this year as being behind the club’s struggles.

So far the club has shipped 59 goals in 29 games, the second worst goals conceded tally in the league.“Conceding so many goals, you don’t win,” Ibrahimovic said. “You cannot win the competition like that. It’s difficult, and that comes from everybody, not only the defense.”

