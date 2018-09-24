Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 24, 2018

Marquez extends MotoGP lead in Aragon, Lorenzo crashes

ALCANIZ, Spain: Spain’s Marc Marquez, riding a Honda, won Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP to extend his lead atop the championship standings but it was a miserable day on the track for Jorge Lorenzo.

Lorenzo had sealed pole in spectacular fashion but his bid for glory lasted only until Turn One on the opening lap when he crashed his Ducati, dislocating his toe to boot.With the Spaniard out, his compatriot Marquez, after two second and one third placed finishes in the last three Grand Prix, finished in 41min 55sec ahead of Italian duo Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and Andrea Ianonne (Suzuki).

Marquez now has 246 points in the MotoGP standings, with Dovizioso second on 174 and Yamaha’s Italian veteran Valentino Rossi in third (159).In the Moto2, South African Brad Binder (KTM) celebrated the first pole of his career with a second victory of the season.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and fellow Italian and Kalex teammate Lorenzo Baldassari rounded out the podium.Binder kept his nerve in a thrilling race as he overcame a heart-in-the-mouth contact with Bagnaia on turn 17.

The Moto3 went the way of Spain’s Jorge Martin, who also started from pole on his Honda.It was Martin’s fifth victory of the season and the championship leader came home ahead of Italians Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) and Enea Bastianini (Honda), who had started 18th and 15th on the grid respectively.

