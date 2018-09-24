Kayes, Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh to 249-7

ABU DHABI: Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes knocked half centuries to lift Bangladesh to a fighting 249-7 in their Super Four Stage match against Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Riyad scored 81-ball 74 with two sixes and three boundaries while Kayes — recalled as a back-up to strengthen the batting — made 89 ball 72 not out to help Bangladesh recover from a precarious 5-87 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Opener Liton Das scored 41 and Mushfiqur Rahim made 33 but Bangaldesh - who won the toss and batted — owed their total to a solid 128-run stand for the sixth wicket between Riyad and Kayes.

Kayes gave good support to Riyad as the two built the innings after Bangladesh’s star batsman Shakib Al Hasan was run out for nought.Kayes hit six boundaries as Bangladesh played the dangerous spinning duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman who managed a wicket each.Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have lost their opening Super Four matches, need a win to stay in the hunt for the September 28th final in Dubai.