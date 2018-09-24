Justice for Amal

Ten-year-old Amal Umer went out with her family to take part in Independence Day’s celebrations. However, things took an ugly turn and she got hit by a bullet fired by a police official during a police encounter. I was terrified to learn about Amal’s tragic death. It was that moment when I thought about the grieving parents of the girl. Amal’s mother has recently published an article in which she has described the horrifying details of the unfortunate night. It was shocking to learn that the bullet that took Amal’s life was shot from AK-47.

That the police can use a powerful weapon in crowded areas of Karachi is something which should be looked into. Amal was also denied treatment in a well-known private hospital. It was the courage and efforts of Amal’s parents who brought the incident to the public’s knowledge. The chief justice has now taken notice of the matter. It is hoped that the relevant authorities will take relevant steps to ensure that justice is served. While nothing can bring Amal back, it is hoped that the authorities can take proper action to bring much-needed reforms to the system that failed Amal on the tragic night of August 13.

Ramsha Ajaz

Karachi