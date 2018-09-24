It only happens in Pakistan

Only in Pakistan can an individual who doesn’t pay income tax buy property and vehicles worth millions of rupees. The PTI-led government has offered irrational and flimsy excuses to explain the reversal of the ban on purchase of property and vehicles on non-filers. Its first argument is that Article 23 of the constitution gives every citizen “the right to acquire, hold and dispose of property in any part of Pakistan, subject to the constitution and any reasonable restrictions imposed by law”. Suffice it to say that the regular payment of income tax is no longer considered a reasonable restriction in the country.

The government also said that there might be some overseas Pakistanis and younger people who might own a car, but are not required to file tax returns. This is also a weak argument. It was a great opportunity to ask overseas Pakistanis to send their money through proper banking channels (instead of hundi). The imposition of taxes is always based on the adequacy of one’s earnings not age. The new law is deeply disappointing and suggests bending the interests of the state to favour corporate profits. The state ought not to be seen patronising tax evasion, black money, lawlessness and undocumented businesses.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi