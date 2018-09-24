Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Newspost

September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

It only happens in Pakistan

Only in Pakistan can an individual who doesn’t pay income tax buy property and vehicles worth millions of rupees. The PTI-led government has offered irrational and flimsy excuses to explain the reversal of the ban on purchase of property and vehicles on non-filers. Its first argument is that Article 23 of the constitution gives every citizen “the right to acquire, hold and dispose of property in any part of Pakistan, subject to the constitution and any reasonable restrictions imposed by law”. Suffice it to say that the regular payment of income tax is no longer considered a reasonable restriction in the country.

The government also said that there might be some overseas Pakistanis and younger people who might own a car, but are not required to file tax returns. This is also a weak argument. It was a great opportunity to ask overseas Pakistanis to send their money through proper banking channels (instead of hundi). The imposition of taxes is always based on the adequacy of one’s earnings not age. The new law is deeply disappointing and suggests bending the interests of the state to favour corporate profits. The state ought not to be seen patronising tax evasion, black money, lawlessness and undocumented businesses.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy