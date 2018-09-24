Budget discussion in Sindh Assembly starts today

The Sindh Assembly will start on Monday (today) discussion on the newly presented budget for the last nine months of the ongoing financial year 2018-19

Proceedings of today’s session will start at 2pm. The general discussion by the lawmakers on the new provincial ‘mini’ budget will continue for five days till September 28. On September 29, the treasury benches in the Sindh Assembly will likely pass the new budget.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds an additional portfolio of the provincial finance minister, had presented on September 17 the provincial budget for nine months between October 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Earlier, the previously assembly, before the completion of its five-year term in May this year, had approved the budget only for the first three months of the ongoing financial year. The budget for the remaining nine months had been left for the new assembly to approve.

The combined opposition in the Sindh Assembly, which comprises lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Grand Democratic Alliance and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan, is likely to give tough time to the treasury benches during the general discussion on the new provincial budget.