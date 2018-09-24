Crowd thrashes suspected robber, hands him over to police

In a vigilante justice, a crowd on Sunday caught a suspected robber and severely beat him up before handing him over to police.

The incident took place in Korangi No 6 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. According to police officials, two armed men on motorcycles were trying to flee after committing a robbery in the area when residents of the area started chasing them.

The crowd managed to catch one of the suspects while the other managed to escape the scene. The captured suspect was injured when was severely beaten up by the enraged people who also set his motorcycle afire.

Upon receiving the information, a contingent of law enforcers also reached the site and took the injured suspect into custody. He was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to SHO Shahid Khan, the robber is still being treated at the hospital and has yet to be identified. The police have also recovered a pistol from his possession. A case has been registered against him while further investigations are under way.