IGP seeks people’s help to fight street crime

In a statement issued on Sunday, the police chief asked the citizens to keep an eye on any suspicious activities in their respective localities and immediately inform the police helpline 15 or the nearest SSP and DSP offices regarding any suspicious person or activities.

He said the public should help ensure that individual and collective efforts and roles against crimes reduce such illegal activities at all levels in society.

He also said that the SSPs themselves should meet those citizens who inform the police about criminal activities and award them cash prizes as well as schedule their meetings with the Karachi police chief and the relevant DIGs.

The provincial police chief said that the aim of this step was to promote a public-friendly environment and increase the confidence of the people in the ability of the police to fight crimes.