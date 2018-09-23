Opposition in bid to field joint candidates for by-polls

PESHAWAR: Such has been the dominance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the only way the opposition parties hope to tackle it is by joining hands and putting up consensus candidates in the October 14 by-elections.

The by-elections on one National Assembly seat, NA-35 Bannu, and several provincial assembly seats in the province would be held on October 14.

The NA-35 seat in Bannu has been vacated by PTI chairman Imran Khan, who had defeated MMA’s Akram Khan Durrani, a former chief minister, in the July 25 general election.

He had polled 113,822 votes against 106,820 obtained by Akram Durrani. It was more or less a one-on-one contest because the other 10 candidates in the field had collectively secured 18,320 votes only.

In the by-election for NA-35 Bannu, the MMA has fielded Zahid Akram Durrani, son of Akram Durrani, while the PTI candidate is Maulana Nasim Ali Shah, a former JUI-F leader who has quit the party.

The latter had contested the 2013 general election as an independent candidate and polled 45,270 votes. He had lost to Akram Durrani, who got 79,294 votes.

A PTI leader Malik Nasir Khan, who was aspiring for the party ticket for the by-election, has protested the award of ticket to Maulana Nasim Ali Shah by arguing that he hasn’t even joined the PTI yet. Malik Nasir Khan, a former Pakistan hockey player who had some years ago won election for the provincial assembly from Bannu, and his supporters are hoping that the PTI leadership would change its decision and award him the ticket.

As all the opposition parties are backing MMA’s Zahid Akram Durrani in the by-election, the rift in the PTI camp could reduce its chances of victory.

The same situation is prevailing in the provincial assembly constituencies in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Swat and Dera Ismail Khan.

The opposition parties have mostly fielded a joint candidate belonging to the party that obtained the second highest number of votes after the PTI winner. By applying this principle, the opposition parties have managed to put up a consensus candidate in most of the assembly seats up for grabs.

The PTI as usual is facing differences in its ranks over the award of tickets for contesting the by-election. The tickets have mostly gone to the close relatives of the PTI winners in the July 25 general election.

The dissidents who filed nomination papers as independent candidates are gradually withdrawing from the race or won’t be able to cause a dent in the PTI vote-bank.

The contest would primarily be between the official PTI candidates and the joint opposition contestants. If one were to keep track of the outcome of the July 25 general election in these constituencies, the PTI candidates are likely to retain most of the assembly seats.

The toughest contest though would be for the NA-35 Bannu seat.