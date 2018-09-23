Drug dealer flees police custody after killing cop

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred when an alleged drug dealer opened fire on him after snatching his gun on Saturday.

The accused had been arrested and was being transported to a police station in Regi Model Town when the incident happened.

The police had arrested the alleged drug dealer during an operation in Regi Model Town. The accused was being shifted to the police station when he managed to snatch gun from a cop. He opened fire causing injuries to Arifullah, the driver of police van. Arifullah later succumbed to his injuries.

The accused managed to escape after shooting the driver of the police van. A search operation was launched to arrest him.

Taking notice of the police negligence, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mahsud suspended the station house officer of Regi Model Town Police Station and ordered an inquiry against him.

A deputy inspector general is going to conduct the inquiry and submit report to the IGP within three days.

Later, the funeral prayer for the slain policeman was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and other senior officers attended the Nimaz-i-Janaza.