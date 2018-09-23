Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Misspelling pointed out in postage stamp depicting Burhan Wani

PESHAWAR: The ever vigilant physician Professor Dr Alaf Khan has pointed out a glaring mistake as to how the government misspelled the word “innocent” in the new postage stamp issued in memory of late Kashmiri freedom-fighter Burhan Wani.

The word “innocent” was spelled wrong as “inocent” in the postage stamp.

“Is there no one in the federal government who can spell the word innocent correctly? The postage stamp has inocent on it. The Minister concerned ought to be sent home,” is how the now retired Dr Alaf Khan pointed out the mistake in a note sent to The News. The noted physician was angry how such a mistake occurred and suggested sacking the minister concerned.

The special postage stamp honouring the young Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and describing him as “freedom icon” was issued along with 19 other Kashmir-related stamps by Pakistan Post on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day.

The other postage stamps depict victims of atrocities by government forces in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They include a lady Insha, who went completely blind after being hit in the eyes by Indian soldiers with pellet guns, Farooq Dar who was used as a human shield by Indian troops by parading him on the top of a military jeep, half widows, mass graves, etc. All postage stamps are priced Rs8 a piece.

The postage stamp depicting Burhan Wani and his two colleagues has annoyed the Indian government, which used it as one of the reasons it was withdrawing from its commitment for a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the forthcoming UN General Assembly session in New York. Only a day earlier, India had conveyed to Pakistan that its Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj would meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York.

The other reason India cited for cancelling the meeting was the recent attacks on its security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report