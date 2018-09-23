Indian forces kill five innocent Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in occupied Kashmir in their fresh acts of state terrorism on Friday martyred five youth in Bandipora district. Five were martyred during a cordon and search operation.

The bodies of the killed in the gunfight had been retrieved while the identity of the martyred youth is yet to be established. Indian occupation forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

On the other hand Indian authorities had barred Ashura processions in Srinagar on Friday after subjecting the mourners to brute force and arresting scores of them including Hurriyat leaders who were scheduled to lead them. Friday prayers also could not be held at the historic Jamia Masjid and other mosques in the city due to restrictions.

The authorities had created curfew-like situation in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Safa, Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Kothibagh and Rainawari areas while deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in strength across the city.

However hundreds of mourners defying restrictions reached Lal Chowk and tried to take out an Ashura procession. Indian police arrested several of them including Hurriyat leader Nisar Hussain Rathar near Badshah Chowk.

Meanwhile thousands of mourners including women participated in Ashura processions in Budgam and other areas of the territory. Senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Sharie Shian Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi led one such procession that started from Baabul Ilm Mirgund and culminated at Markazi Imambargah in Budgam.

Indian authorities had also placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest in Srinagar today morning. He was scheduled to deliver a sermon in Narwara area of city on the occasion of Ashura and pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala. The police arrested the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Samad Inqilabi after raiding his house in Pattan area of Baramulla. The police also vandalized the household goods and harassed the inmates.